Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.12) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,750 ($22.48).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.91) price objective on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.77) target price on shares of Experian plc in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Experian plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Experian plc from GBX 1,845 ($23.70) to GBX 1,850 ($23.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of Experian plc from GBX 1,505 ($19.33) to GBX 1,630 ($20.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,648.08 ($21.17).

Get Experian plc alerts:

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) traded down 0.304% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1640.704. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 1,224.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,708.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 15.27 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,648.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,577.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Experian plc (EXPN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays PLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/experian-plcs-expn-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-plc-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Experian plc’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £105,006.58 ($134,883.21). Also, insider Don Robert sold 158,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,626 ($20.89), for a total transaction of £2,579,193.72 ($3,313,029.83).

About Experian plc

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.