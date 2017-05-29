Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stake Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $96,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $126,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, Director Michael J. Malone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $393,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,024.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $72,133.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $699,342 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

