ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ExlService Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) traded down 0.17% on Monday, hitting $51.78. 142,401 shares of the stock traded hands. ExlService Holdings has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.62.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,042.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $2,254,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,067 shares of company stock worth $10,926,807 over the last three months. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

