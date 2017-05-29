Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,910,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,789,000 after buying an additional 8,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 237.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 5,041,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,244,000 after buying an additional 3,547,665 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $63,048,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,557,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 2,044,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,687,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 126,578 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ EXEL) traded down 1.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,096 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.43 and a beta of 1.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $711,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,097,718 shares of company stock valued at $24,364,853. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

