EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded up 0.39% on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,072 shares. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm’s market cap is $3.70 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 225.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post ($1.35) EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $36,630.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maneesh Arora sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $117,945.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,339 shares in the company, valued at $11,772,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,159 shares of company stock valued at $451,705. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5,352.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

