Evotec AG (EVT) PT Set at €9.50 by Berenberg Bank

Evotec AG (ETR:EVT) received a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evotec AG Company Profile

Evotec AG is a drug discovery and development company. The Company operates through two segments. The EVT Execute segment provides standalone drug discover services on a typical fee-for-service basis or integrated drug discovery collaborations on partners’ target through a range of commercial structures, including research fees, milestones and/or royalties.

