Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 192,035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Everbridge Inc alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,397.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cintawati W. Putra sold 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $10,938,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,430,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,800 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company’s market capitalization is $737.51 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/everbridge-inc-evbg-sets-new-52-week-high-after-strong-earnings-updated-updated.html.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.