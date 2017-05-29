Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,802,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,579,000 after buying an additional 35,667 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,303,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 118.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 959,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,695,000 after buying an additional 519,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 950,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,119,000 after buying an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,612,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) remained flat at $256.30 during trading on Monday. 205,268 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.52. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $258.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 32.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post $5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price target (up from $248.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $255.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.91.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 17,458 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.01, for a total value of $4,050,430.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,613.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 167 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $42,543.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $15,250,364. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

