Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.90.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essex Property Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) remained flat at $256.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 205,268 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average is $230.86. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $258.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $1,229,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $42,543.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $15,250,364. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,934,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,802,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,579,000 after buying an additional 35,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 58,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

