Essendant (ESND) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.50

News coverage about Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essendant earned a news impact score of 0.50 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESND. Sidoti lowered shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essendant from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Essendant in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) traded down 0.57% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 156,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $593.23 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Essendant has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $32.64.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Essendant had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essendant will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Essendant’s payout ratio is -68.29%.

In other news, insider Harry Dochelli sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $80,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc (Essendant) is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company’s product portfolio includes Janitorial, Foodservice and Breakroom Supplies (JanSan), Technology Products, Traditional Office Products, Industrial Supplies, Cut Sheet Paper Products, Automotive Products and Office Furniture.

