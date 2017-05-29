Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Erin Energy Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) opened at 1.85 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $394.20 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Erin Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erin Energy Corp will post ($0.52) EPS for the current year.

Erin Energy Corp Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

