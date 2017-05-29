Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Equinix Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/equinix-inc-eqix-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded down 0.84% on Friday, reaching $441.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,838 shares. Equinix has a one year low of $314.55 and a one year high of $446.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.66 and a 200-day moving average of $380.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.94. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $949.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 648.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Smith sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.22, for a total value of $2,044,494.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,213 shares in the company, valued at $13,459,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.98, for a total transaction of $75,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,019.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,144. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 851.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 108,247 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Equinix by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 167,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.