equinet AG Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by equities researchers at equinet AG in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on United Internet AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays PLC set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on United Internet AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on United Internet AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on United Internet AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet AG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.18 ($58.63).

United Internet AG Company Profile

United Internet AG is a Germany-based Internet service provider (ISP) and holding company of the United Internet Group. The Company’s products and technical services are divided into two key segments. The Access segment comprises narrowband, broadband and mobile access subscriptions, including the corresponding applications.

