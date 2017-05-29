SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,051,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 244,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 142,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co by 0.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 104,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co by 179.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) opened at 25.09 on Monday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SK Telecom Co in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

SK Telecom Co Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

