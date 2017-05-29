Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CNOOC during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 45.3% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 167,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 52,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) opened at 116.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1160.30 and a beta of 0.98. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $138.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNOOC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC has an average rating of “Buy”.

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates through three segments.

