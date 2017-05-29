Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Oak Management Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 12,658,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after buying an additional 833,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 253,292 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 309,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 514,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) opened at 11.03 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $953.50 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 275,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

