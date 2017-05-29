Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a report issued on Friday, May 19th.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cann restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) traded down 3.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 362,803 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company’s market capitalization is $910.38 million. Epizyme has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $18.50.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post ($2.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Singer sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,402.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,013 shares of company stock worth $445,052. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $615,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 14.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 57.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 4,791,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after buying an additional 1,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

