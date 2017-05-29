Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Announces Earnings Results

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%.

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) opened at 15.60 on Monday. Epizyme has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s market cap is $910.38 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Epizyme news, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,538 shares in the company, valued at $637,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew E. Singer sold 2,013 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,402.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,013 shares of company stock worth $445,052. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Epizyme by 8.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Epizyme by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

