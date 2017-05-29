Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Price

Headlines about Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Epizyme earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) traded down 3.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,803 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $910.38 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%. On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Tai-Ching Ho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $241,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,681.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,013 shares of company stock valued at $445,052. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

