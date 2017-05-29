EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Sold by Russia Partners Management LLC

Russia Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 770,000 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 100.0% of Russia Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Russia Partners Management LLC owned 2.46% of EPAM Systems worth $95,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 30,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 65.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 194,077 shares. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $85.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $324.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.64 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $375,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,170,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,914,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaina Shekhter sold 2,875 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $231,811.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,217.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $3,304,511. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

