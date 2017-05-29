EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of EPAM Systems worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,101.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $324.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.64 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $375,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,170,164 shares in the company, valued at $162,914,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elaina Shekhter sold 2,875 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $231,811.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $985,217.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $3,304,511 over the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

