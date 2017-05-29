BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KLR Group raised EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $110.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.61.

Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,462 shares. The stock’s market cap is $52.66 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.65%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $259,351.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,721,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

