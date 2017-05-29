Enzymotec Ltd (ENZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ:ENZY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Enzymotec had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Enzymotec’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares. The firm’s market cap is $186.63 million. Enzymotec has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzymotec stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ:ENZY) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enzymotec worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enzymotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enzymotec in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings.

