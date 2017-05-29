Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Envision Healthcare Corporation provides healthcare services. It offers physician-led services, ambulatory surgery centre management, post-acute care and medical transportation. Envision Healthcare Corporation, formerly known as AMSURG Corp., is based in Nashville, United States. “

Get Envision Healthcare Co. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envision Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Envision Healthcare had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/envision-healthcare-co-evhc-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Robert Jon Coward sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $280,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envision Healthcare (EVHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Healthcare Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Healthcare Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.