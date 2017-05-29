Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, May 8th.
According to Zacks, “Envision Healthcare Corporation provides healthcare services. It offers physician-led services, ambulatory surgery centre management, post-acute care and medical transportation. Envision Healthcare Corporation, formerly known as AMSURG Corp., is based in Nashville, United States. “
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envision Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Envision Healthcare had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.
In other news, insider Robert Jon Coward sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $280,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Envision Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.
About Envision Healthcare
Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.
