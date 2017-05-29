Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Symantec during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Symantec by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 1,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded down 1.14% during trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,796 shares. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company’s market cap is $18.01 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Symantec had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYMC. Citigroup Inc began coverage on Symantec in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Symantec in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $531,047.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxane Divol sold 19,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $560,892.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,229 shares of company stock worth $3,889,491 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

