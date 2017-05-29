Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,718 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amdocs Limited worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 21.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,198,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,170,000 after buying an additional 466,314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 133.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited by 2.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Amdocs Limited by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,326,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,739,000 after buying an additional 120,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 448,236 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $966 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.58 million. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Amdocs Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs Limited from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

