Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entellus Medical Inc (ENTL) to Sell

Entellus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ENTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Entellus Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic sinusitis. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Entellus Medical, Inc. is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Entellus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,234 shares. The company’s market cap is $297.84 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. Entellus Medical has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entellus Medical will post ($1.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entellus Medical news, CFO Brent Moen acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,481.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. White acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $216,625 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 53.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 17.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 98.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

