Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Entegra Financial Corp earned a news impact score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Entegra Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Entegra Financial Corp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Entegra Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

Entegra Financial Corp Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. is the holding company for Entegra Bank. The Company provides a range of financial services through full-service offices located in Cherokee, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk and Transylvania counties, North Carolina and Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties, South Carolina.

