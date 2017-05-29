Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer bearings, compressor systems and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. “

Get EnPro Industries Inc. alerts:

Separately, Wunderlich started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/enpro-industries-inc-npo-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

In related news, VP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $71,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Sweeney sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $49,988.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,994.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,686 shares of company stock worth $1,803,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.