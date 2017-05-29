Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 14,876 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands Co. alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $359.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 14,876 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/engineers-gate-manager-lp-reduces-position-in-acco-brands-co-acco-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $94,306.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,248 shares in the company, valued at $854,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George V. Bayly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $401,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $678,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.