Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker Inc. alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,301 shares. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/engineers-gate-manager-lp-purchases-new-position-in-foot-locker-inc-fl-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

In other news, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,207,713.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,730. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.