PHH Co. (PHH) Position Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.12% of PHH worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHH. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in PHH during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PHH by 16,125.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHH during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PHH during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $114 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. PHH had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHH shares. Wedbush raised PHH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PHH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 107,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $1,417,419.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation is a standalone mortgage company. The Company provides outsourced mortgage banking services to a range of clients, including financial institutions and real estate brokers throughout the United States, and is focused on originating, selling, servicing and subservicing residential mortgage loans through its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiaries.

