Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Position Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.18% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $119,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $149,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. WallachBeth Capital reduced their price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

