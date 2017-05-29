Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Stake Lowered by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,060,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,234,000 after buying an additional 564,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,021,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,012,000 after buying an additional 1,304,097 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,961,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,354,000 after buying an additional 346,185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,589,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,797,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,543,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,942,000 after buying an additional 623,118 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 442.55%.

ETP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.84 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $70,103.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,409.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer, LP, formerly Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP), is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, and Bone Spring.

