Energy Focus (EFOI) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Focus earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFOI shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Focus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) traded down 0.60% on Monday, hitting $3.32. 6,373 shares of the company were exchanged. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $39.10 million.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets.

