Energen’s (EGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) in a research note published on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $81.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Energen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Energen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Energen in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. Energen had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

In related news, insider John S. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Porter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energen by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Energen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 29,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

