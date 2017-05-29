Scotiabank Reiterates Underperform Rating for Enel Generacion Chile SA (EOCC)

Scotiabank reissued their underperform rating on shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) in a report issued on Monday, May 8th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is an increase from Enel Generacion Chile SA’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Enel Generacion Chile SA’s payout ratio is presently 25.19%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA by 27.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enel Generacion Chile SA
Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama.
