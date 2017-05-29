Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 194.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 27.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) traded down 0.41% on Monday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 234,543 shares. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EEQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

