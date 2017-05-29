Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

