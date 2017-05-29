Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Increased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 190.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 748,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,126,000 after buying an additional 490,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 134.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

