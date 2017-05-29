Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (EBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat eye diseases primarily in the United States. The company develops its therapeutics through AMP-Rx, a proprietary protein engineering platform. Its principal preclinical product candidate consist of EBI-005, a novel IL-1 receptor antagonist for the topical treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, EBI-029, a novel inhibitor of the cytokine IL-6 for the treatment of certain retinal diseases, such as DME and EBI-028, a novel inhibitor of the cytokine IL-17 for the treatment of uveitis. Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) traded down 2.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,249 shares. Eleven Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 3.69.

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Eleven Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eleven Biotherapeutics will post ($1.75) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Eleven Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eleven Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eleven Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eleven Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis.

