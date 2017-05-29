Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.16 price target (up previously from $101.94) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,544 shares. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Denise Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $10,258,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,958 shares of company stock valued at $31,496,564. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 722.0% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 270.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

