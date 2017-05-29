Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) to “Hold”

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,605 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hotel Casino Management, Inc. sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $15,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner acquired 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $32,612.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $312,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of May 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 20,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), over 550 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 6,500 hotel rooms.

