Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/el-pollo-loco-holdings-inc-loco-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) traded down 0.74% on Monday, reaching $13.45. 148,108 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. El Pollo LoCo Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $4,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 95.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 208,537 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,849,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 111,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 344.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.