Insider Buying: Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) CEO Purchases 3,940 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner bought 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,533.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,056.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) opened at 8.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.41. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.38 million. Ryerson Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 25,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 116,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson Holding Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ryerson Holding Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

