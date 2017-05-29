Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $642.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.8 million and the highest is $645.9 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $645.1 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $642.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $611 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on EPC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC set a $84.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) opened at 74.355 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.113 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,046,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,769,000 after buying an additional 63,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

