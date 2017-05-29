Edap Tms SA (EDAP) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.41

Media coverage about Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edap Tms SA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 63 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded up 0.0893% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.8025. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,224 shares. Edap Tms SA has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0806 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. Edap Tms SA had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 27.77%. Analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms SA in a report on Friday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Edap Tms SA Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors.

