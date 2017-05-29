Ecology and Environment (EEI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecology and Environment earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) opened at 11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Ecology and Environment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.30.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology and Environment, Inc (EEI) is an environmental consulting company. The Company’s business segments include EEI and its subsidiaries located in the United States, Subsidiaries located in South America and Other foreign subsidiaries. The Company offers consulting services to commercial and government clients in a range of service sectors, which include Government START Contract; Government Task Order Contracts; Energy; Natural Resource Management and Restoration; Sustainability, Resiliency, and Climate Adaptation; Water Resources; Planning; Emergency Planning and Management; Hazardous and Radioactive Material Services; International; Regulatory Compliance, and Contract Backlog.

