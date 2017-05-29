Eckoh PLC (ECK) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

ECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Eckoh PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Eckoh PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Eckoh PLC

Eckoh plc (Eckoh) is engaged in the provision of multi-channel customer service and secure payment solutions for customer contact centers. The Company’s segments include Eckoh UK and Eckoh US. It offers HALOH product suite, which includes CallGuard, DataGuard and EckohPAY solutions. CallGuard is for telephone payments security with features, such as functioning with all call recording systems; integration with payment service provider or hosted payment page; removing agents, call recordings, customer relationship management (CRM) and back-end systems from Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) scope, and use of dual tone multi frequency masking or audio tokenization.

