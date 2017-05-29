Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) Receives Media Impact Rating of -0.05

Media headlines about Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of -0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) opened at 13.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its primary objective.

